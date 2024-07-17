Flood-affected residents still don't know when cause of ongoing problem will be fixed

A land drainage issue behind The Dale in Church Aston, near Newport, has been blamed on the flooding which has impacted people living in the area on several occasions during the last few years.

Earlier this year, Councillor Andrew Eade, ward member for Church Aston and Lilleshall, raised the issue at a full council meeting, saying a ‘torrent’ of water comes off a field and into residents’ gardens.

He was assured by Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for the economy, jobs and neighbourhood services, that the council has confirmed the issue lies within private land and the landowner was now aware of their responsibility and what action is required.

There has also been engagement with Bloor Homes, which is in the process of building a 160-home development in the village.

Many people in Church Aston have seen their gardens flooded, due to water coming from a field. Photo: Councillor Andrew Eade

Locals are now hopeful that something can be done soon, especially if another housing scheme is built on the affected field.