Final home in exclusive development on Shropshire border waiting to be snapped up

Grooms Lodge was built as part of a small and exclusive development in Oldcastle, near Malpas, on the Shropshire and Cheshire border and is available to purchase for offers over £600,000.

Developed by award-winning Broughton Hall Estates, the central townhouse is the last remaining home at the Paddocks, an exclusive development of just six homes situated in a semi-rural setting surrounded by open countryside.

A spacious room

Grooms Lodge forms part of the row of three new builds, with three converted barns, all sold, also nestled on the site, just three miles or five minutes from the charming Malpas village, on the picturesque Cheshire-Shropshire border.

The three-storey residence offers versatile accommodation with private parking and large garden.

The ground floor welcomes you with a reception area that leads into an open-plan kitchen and dining space adorned with contemporary fixtures and top-tier appliances.

Stepping through the bifold doors onto the Indian stone patio and large rear garden featuring, which is bound by garden fencing, offering uninterrupted countryside views beyond.

The kitchen and dining area

On the first floor the family bathroom has a contemporary white suite and there are three bedrooms, one with en-suite.

On the second floor, the master suite comprises an impressive bedroom with en-suite, a private dressing room and a Juliet balcony offering breath-taking views through the bifold doors.

Russell Griffin, Director of Samuel Wood, who are marketing the final property, said: “Not only does The Paddocks offer contemporary rural living it also places education at the forefront.

"The area boasts exceptional private schools and the award-winning Bishops Heber High School, recently recognised with an outstanding Ofsted rating.

“With such versatile living over three floors and plenty of outside space, this property would be ideally suited to a family.

“This exclusive enclave boasts unrivalled access to the major cities of Chester, Shrewsbury and London being within an easy commute thanks to the high-speed rail link from nearby Whitchurch to London Euston in just over two hours.

“Here at Samuel Wood, we go the extra mile for our buyers and work with a number of trusted partners to assist with mortgages and conveyancing to get them over the line as seamlessly and swiftly as possible.

The stunning view

“This development addresses an urgent demand for this type of housing. Buyer demand is outstripping stock in this current market and exclusive developments of this calibre are well worth looking at,” added Mr Griffin.

Dorian Hopkins, Director of Broughton Hall Estates, added: “These are architecturally stunning houses built with the latest techniques and high-end fixtures and fittings. Being a central townhouse, Grooms Lodge is very warm and energy efficient.

“There is a fantastic flow of space and light in the property. It’s in turnkey condition, with no chain and an ABC eight-year warranty. We hope this final property in the development will make someone a fantastic family home, maybe even their forever home.”

Anyone interested in viewing Grooms Lodge, should contact the Samuel Wood sales team on 01743 272710 to arrange a personal viewing time. The property details can be found at www.samuelwood.co.uk/property-sales-details/32678948/Grooms-Lodge-4-The-Paddocks-Dog-Lane-Oldcastle-Malpas