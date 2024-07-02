Locals will be prioritised for affordable homes, insists association behind 24 new homes in village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Developer Upper Langley Homes is building 24 affordable properties on a site in Edgmond, near Newport, which the housing association GreenSquareAccord (GSA) will take ownership of in early 2025.

The development, which is adjacent to the Edgmond Lion pub, will provide homes available for rent and under a low-cost homeownership scheme.

The plan was given the go-ahead last year, despite scores of objections from residents, after the council agreed that the benefits outweighed the harm.

Now, GSA has confirmed that the nominations process for rented properties will favour applicants from within the village and the wider community with a local connection.

The confirmation came as the village received a new vehicle speed awareness sign, as part of the highway works.

Mr Alan Wilson of Edgmond Parish Council; Mr Julian Brunger, parish council member; Rachel Wood, senior regeneration officer at GSA; and Andy Edwards, director at Upper Langley Homes

It's hoped that by displaying real-time speed information to motorists, the sign will prompt increased caution and attentiveness while driving.

Representatives from Upper Langley Homes, GSA and Edgmond Parish Council attended a site meeting last week, where the vehicle speed equipment was formally handed over to the parish council, to be used as part of its Speed Indicator Device (SID) Project.

They will use the data to monitor speeds and help promote road safety in the community.

A representative from Edgmond Parish Council said: “We have been working with Upper Langley Homes over a period of months and very much appreciate the support they have offered for some of our local projects and initiatives.

"An additional SID for our speed awareness scheme is welcomed. We look forward to welcoming the new residents, many of which will have existing links to the parish.

"We sincerely hope that they will be very happy in their new homes and that they will enjoy joining our community."

Anyone interested in applying for one of the affordable rent homes must do so via Telford & Wrekin Council, and must be registered on the council's housing waiting list.

The housing association says that further information about the shared ownership properties will be shared as construction progresses, but those interested should contact salesteam@greensquareaccord.co.uk for more information.

Rachel Wood, senior regeneration officer at GSA, said: “We are pleased to be contributing to community life in Edgmond by providing 24 affordable homes and a new speed awareness sign.

“Our homes in the village will include properties available for both affordable rent and shared ownership therefore meeting a variety of housing need.

"We are proud to be offering a route to homeownership, in a highly desirable location, where otherwise some might have been excluded by the market.”