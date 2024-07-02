House with stunning views ideal for escaping 'hustle and bustle' put up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The four-bedroom house has been put up for sale in the hamlet of High Offley, Stafford, in a location that's claimed to feel 'a million miles from the hustle and bustle of daily life'.

Put on the market by property firm Yopa, the 'prime example' of maximising space character house comes equipped with a modern kitchen and lounge, then, climbing up to floor one reveals the primary bedroom, family bathroom and third bedroom.

Then continuing up, bedroom two and four nest on the second floor.

To the front is a courtyard entrance has private parking bays, and the rear is the 'real piece-de-resistance' with views expanding across open fields giving a 'real feel of peace and tranquility' with picket style fencing, lawns and borders.

The patio entertainment area is 'ideal for entertaining with family and friends' late into the evening, enjoying the best of sun until it goes down or add in a heater and throw during the winter months.

The home is going for - in the region of - £420,000, so those that want it will have to part with a substantial amount of money to call it their own, but, given the peace is reads to offer it could be perfect for those trying to escape the rat race.

A spokesperson for Yopa, said: "Yopa have the great pleasure in offering for sale this four-bedroom character property located within the hamlet of High Offley, with easy access to towns and transport but with countryside walks and views at your fingertips.

"With far-reaching views this property is set in a peaceful location opposite a church and has walks along canals and countryside within an easy distance.

"You can take a 20-minute stroll to pubs, one being located on the canal, or Woodseaves village where you will find a convenience store.

"The property is a prime example of how to maximise on space, and shows a love for home design with an interior that has universal appeal. The layout offers a welcoming, stylish, yet practical home, suited to family living/young professionals that enjoy having guests.

"From the moment you arrive upon the impressive entrance, you feel a million miles from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

"The Modern kitchen offers a range of wall and eye level units to deliver a space that not only offers lots of workspace, including granite surfaces and storage but also maximises the kitchen design principle. Appliances include an integral oven, an integral dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

"Every touch point works for the home cook with views overlooking the rear garden and beyond.

"The lounge offers a spacious but cosy environment with lots of space for seating. During the day the room is flooded with light and fresh air. By night, the curtains are drawn and provide time to relax with some quality family downtime.

"All you need here is a good book or favourite playlist to unwind from the day, the room allows ample space for a dining table and chairs, after you've whipped up something delicious enjoy a meal around the table."

To view the property in full, click here.