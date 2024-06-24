Take a look inside this impressive new barn conversion which comes with decent amount of land
A newly-built barn conversion with exquisite interior design and superb views has hit the market.
Situated in a semi-rural position on the eastern edge of Coalport and overlooking the Severn Valley, the brand new barn sits within nearly one acre of land and buyers can enjoy elevated views towards Coalport.
The barn features five bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and a dressing room. Its master bedroom also leads to a balcony which offers views towards the Ironbridge Gorge.
With an impressive size of approximately 240 square metres, the home features eco-friendliness and incorporates original features of the steel barn that it is built within.
On the ground floor, the barn features a large open plan kitchen, a living and dining area, a further reception room, an office and a utility room.
The modern design kitchen has a number of built in appliances, including an oven.
Meanwhile, outside, there is a detached double car port and driveway with parking for numerous vehicles.
Land surrounding the barn offers buyers the opportunity to landscape and create their own gardens.
The barn conversion could be yours for £875,000, and is listed with Nock Deighton, Land and New Homes.
