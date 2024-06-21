See glossy images of luxury new-build house being built right now on the Shropshire/Wales border

The home in the picturesque village of Porth-Y-Waen is still being built, but will be one of three spacious new-builds properties when complete.

The house will boast 2,067sq ft of living space and is available for £720,000 with estate agents, Town and Country.

Pictures show an artist's impression of what the property will look like once it is complete.

The house is perfect for a family, and upon entrance you are greeted by an impressive, bright hallway which leads down to an open plan layout with a kitchen, dining, and living area.

This area is perfect for entertaining guests or for family meals, and features high-quality fitted base and wall units, and a walk-in pantry.

Bi-fold doors flood the property with natural light and upstairs, two balconies provide gorgeous views over the Welsh Hills.

The property features four bedrooms - one with an en-suite and dressing room - and three bathrooms.

Outside, a driveway leads to the property in its tranquil setting, and the house also comes with convenient parking and a detached double garage.

The village of Porth-Y-Waen is located just outside Oswestry on the Shropshire/Wales border.

The area is surrounded by the Welsh Hills and lush green fields.

Further information on the property can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/149397680#/?channel=RES_BUY.