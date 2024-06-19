Potential highlighted as South Shropshire farm goes on market for £685,000

Oak Tree Farm, 45, Stretton Westwood, one-and-a-half miles from Much Wenlock, is being sold as a whole or in two lots. The property is within 11.5 miles of Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Church Stretton.

“Within hours of putting Oak Tree Farm on the market, we had a viewing, which demonstrates its delightful, rural location and the potential,” said Louise Preece, head of rural professional services at Halls, who is handling the sale.

“In addition to the farmhouse, there is a useful range of outbuildings and farm buildings, together with permanent grassland that divides in two lots, offering flexibility to purchasers. The farm is available by private treaty and with no onward selling chain.”

An aerial shot of the land

With a price tag of £480,000, lot one comprises the stone and part rendered farmhouse which was extended in around 1983 and would benefit from some modernisation.

The farmhouse has a timber porch, hallway, lounge with a log burner and patio door to the garden, shower room, dining room with a log burner, exposed beams and a staircase to the first floor, kitchen with a Rayburn and door to a rear lean-to.

Upstairs, a split level landing leads to three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.

Outside there is a rear patio seating area, a large, lawned garden interspersed with trees and two greenhouses.

The outbuildings comprise a useful, open-fronted single garage with a former pigsty to the rear, an old lorry body with timber lean-tos, a former air raid shelter and railway wagon.

Farm buildings include a timber framed shed with a lean-to and a steel framed shed with an open-fronted lean-to.

Lot one is set in 10.58 acres, with permanent grassland being divided into paddocks of varying sizes, which are useful for grazing and mowing, and a wooded former railway line.

Having a guide price of £205,000, lot two comprises 17.30 acres of sloping permanent grassland, divided into three paddocks and ideal for grazing and mowing

Viewing is by appointment with Halls on 01743 450700.