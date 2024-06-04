Historic outside, modernised inside: Grade II listed 17th century cottage hits the market

The impressive house, on Mill Street in Ludlow, is believed to date back to the 17th century, and is thought to have once been a cottage and workshop for the local currier (a leather expert who dressed or coloured tanned hides).

Grade II listed property for sale in Ludlow, picture via Rightmove and Fine & Country

Outside the grade II listed property for sale in Ludlow, picture via Rightmove and Fine & Country

Kitchen, picture via Rightmove and Fine & Country

The four-bedroom house comes with countryside views, and maintains its historical character despite its modern interior design.

Listed for £675,000 with Fine and Country, a deposit of £67,500 would give you monthly mortgage repayments of £3,605 - according to Rightmove.

The house, within walking distance of Ludlow town centre, has received plenty of modernisation inside. The kitchen breakfast room features bamboo worktops as well as a central island.

The three-storey house features an entrance hall with an oak-built staircase, as well as a range of exposed beams and a cellar.

Meanwhile, the first floor also offers a bedroom that can be used as a sitting room and has exposed beams, a vaulted ceiling, and views of the distant countryside.

Oak staircase, picture via Rightmove and Fine & Country

dining area, picture via Rightmove and Fine & Country

Garden of grade II listed property for sale in Ludlow, picture via Rightmove and Fine & Country

Further information on the property can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/141904649#/?channel=RES_BUY.