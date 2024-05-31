Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued an enforcement notice against a building 'of local interest' in Church Field, Jackfield.

The notice reads: “The Local Planning Authority considers that the design, form and external materials of the conservatory extension are detrimental to the character and appearance of the site property, a non-designated heritage asset of local interest.

“The appearance of the extension also fails to either preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Severn Gorge Conservation Area and results in harm to the setting of the Grade II listed buildings associated with the Jackfield Tile Museum.

“The development also falls to preserve the outstanding universal value of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

“The council does not consider that planning permission should be given, because planning conditions could not overcome the problems identified.”

The conservatory extension will now have to be demolished within six months of June 18, while materials arising from the works will also have to be removed.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Paul Rogers