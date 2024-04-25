Six of the most affordable homes on the market in Shropshire right now

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For those of us without pockets deep enough to take a slice of Shropshire's many country estates, there are still some lovely properties on the market.

The average house price in Shropshire of £267,490 is out of reach of most first-time buyers.

Last year, first-time buyers here spent around £50,000 less - forking out an average of £215,600 on their home.

A 10 per cent deposit would mean first-time buyers are having to scrape together over £21k and that's without all the legal fees and scary extras that come with getting on the ladder. With many would-be home buyers coughing up increasing rents every month, it's no easy feat.

Just five years ago, first-time buyers were spending an average of £45,000 less on their new home, a much less terrifying £170,600.

So what can you still pick up in Shropshire for even less? We've rummaged through the listings to find some lovely homes on the market right now for below £170k.

Semi-detached character home in Market Drayton - £130,000

This two-bedroom home on Clive Road in Market Drayton is located in what was thought to be the stables of a large Georgian home.

Downstairs, there's a WC, a generous lounge with exposed beams and a large kitchen diner with inglenook fireplace while upstairs has two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

It's being listed by Barbers of Market Drayton for offers in the region of £130k, and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65368701

Three-bed mid-terrace in Whitchurch - £137,500

This recently improved mid-terrace is within easy walking distance of Whitchurch town centre.

The home has two double bedrooms and a single, a separate dining room, lounge and kitchen and boasts a lovely rear garden and courtyard.

The current owners have recently replaced the front door, internals doors and installed a new boiler, new radiators and refitted the shower room.

It's being listed by Barbers of Whitchurch for offers in the region of £137,500 as is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66659586

Cottage in the centre of a popular village - £139,950

Just outside of Oswestry, in the village of St Martins, is this lovely two bed end of terrace.

The home has a good-sized lounge with a wood-burning stove, a modern kitchen/diner, two bedrooms and a recently updated bathroom.

There is also contained private garden to the side and the rear with an artificial lawn and patio area.

It's being listed by Town and Country Property Services for offers in the region of £139,950 as is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66988286

Former miner's cottage in Telford - £160,000

This period miner's cottage in St Georges has been refurbished by the current owner and is now a delightful little home.

The kitchen has been recently refitted, and the two double bedrooms both have a comprehensive range of built-in wardrobes.

At the back, there is a low-maintenance garden with paved patio, footpath and chipping stone borders with decorative paving areas.

It's being listed by Coleman Estates for offers over £160,000 as is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64860665

Grade II-listed cottage in Telford - £160,000

One of only three listed houses in Donnington, this early 19th-century cottage is part of a small collection of buildings that formed the industrial housing provided by the Earl Gower (later the Lilleshall) Company.

The accommodation is situated across one level with an entrance hallway leading off to an open plan kitchen/diner, living room (with wood-burning stove), bathroom and bedroom.

The living room leads off to the principal bedroom, which has its own en-suite dressing room.

Outside, the garden has recently been block paved and has gated access off to the gravelled driveway.

It's being listed by Nick Tart for £160,000 and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65547746

Three-bed country cottage in Broseley Wood - £169,950

This lovely cottage doesn't come with a garden - which probably explains the low price tag. But you won't exactly need it, given that you'd be surrounded by gorgeous countryside.

It is currently being used by the current owners as a holiday let but would undoubtedly make a lovely home.

The accommodation includes a lounge/diner, a kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

It's being listed by Harwood for offers in the region of £169,950 and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64646282