Yours for £3.25m - beautiful borderland farm with tonnes of eco potential

According to property agents Morris Marshall & Poole at Newtown, the farm at Snead near Montgomery and Bishop's Castle is a well shaped and managed livestock farm.

With an asking price of offers over £3,250,000 it also has oodles of potential for arable and energy production and is in a "very suitable area for environmental uses".

Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole - Newtown/Zoopla

The land comes with an Edwardian three-bedroom farmhouse where the new owners could enjoy a life in the countryside and develop a more intensive business.

The agents on the property website Zoopla say the land lies in glorious open countryside which is a patchwork of woodland, pastureland and arable land.

Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole - Newtown/Zoopla

"It has great opportunities for a variety of uses including agriculture - being a continuation of an existing pastureland based system - and intensive agricultural uses via arable and potentially alternative energy creation."

They say this energy production could be via biomass.

They add: "As it is surrounded by a large variety of woodland and less intensive agricultural land, there are great opportunities for environmentally minded purchasers to add to its environmental and carbon capture value, whilst still enjoying the property for amenity and income."

Pictures of the farmhouse as it is now show a pretty decorated interior and it is a "rare example of an Edwardian built property with attractive contemporary features including exposed black and white panelling and corbeling with ‘1901’ laid in the tiles of the roof and uPVC windows throughout the farmhouse".

The extensive range of modern farm buildings "provides flexibility for potential purchasers that they continue with the livestock rearing and finishing enterprise or else use the farm buildings for alternative uses, subject to necessary consent".

Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole - Newtown/Zoopla

"The area of the farm buildings, and its close proximity to good access, would mean that it would be of interest for storage or non-agricultural purposes in addition to their intrinsic agricultural value."

The agents add that there are "opportunities for using the land for carbon capture, forestry uses, and increasing its environmental interest and value, if that is of interest to purchasers".

"The land may be used for the production of agricultural crops for traditional feed purposes, or else for the provision of fuel for biomass or anaerobic digester use for the creation of energy."

And the land’s natural topography and use would give purchasers a "wonderful opportunity to use this land for their own purposes, be that environmental, greening or leisure uses in addition to any core agricultural or diversified uses".

The land straddles the England/Wales border, with the majority of the land lying in Shropshire with a smaller block of land located to the northwest lying over the Welsh border in Powys.

Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole - Newtown/Zoopla

Written tender offers in the prescribed format, which is included in the tender pack, together with a 10 per cent deposit should be forwarded to the vendor’s selling agents: Morris Marshall & Poole, 10 Broad Street, Newtown, Powys, SY16 2LZ by 12pm on Thursday May 2, 2024.

For more information on the property and details of the arrangements for sale, visit the Zoopla website.