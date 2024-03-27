Stunning family home in tranquil rural location hits the market - pond included

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fabulous detached country home in Whixall has just gone up for sale - and it's a little cheaper than you might imagine.

Sitting on a large plot of around three acres, the three-bed, three reception room family home is located in an idyllic and tranquil rural location.

And with exposed beams throughout, quarry tile flooring and working fires, it's jam-packed with character features.

A generous kitchen/diner. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

The ground floor features an entrance porch, a generous lounge with an open fire, a dining room, a further sitting room, an open plan kitchen diner and a utility with a separate shower room.

Upstairs features three large bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of three bedrooms. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

Outside, a long driveway passes by two brick outbuildings and a large corrugated metal shed currently used for storage.

The property comes with three outbuildings. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla

The substantial grounds include large meadow-planted lawned areas, a large pond and various paved seating areas.

The home sits around five miles from the market towns of Wem and Whitchurch, with Shrewsbury, Telford, Wrexham, Chester and Crewe all within 25 miles.

It's currently on the market for offers in the region of £600,000 and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66947010.