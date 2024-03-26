'A real gem': The 16th century Shrewsbury property on sale in 'shadow of 'medieval Abbey'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Berriman Eaton, which has offices in Bridgnorth, Tettenhall, Wombourne and Worcester, is marketing ‘Park Cottage’ in Abbey Foregate.

The two-bed property that has been stripped back to its bare bones for oak frame repairs and brought back to life using heritage materials, lime wash render, oak windows and doors and period style ironmongery.

Nestled away in the picturesque shadow of the medieval Abbey, it has been carefully extended to include a single-story ‘live-in-kitchen’ that is bathed in natural light from an expansive sky light and a large, glazed door that opens out onto a paved sunken garden screened by pleached crab apple trees.

The kitchen

Caroline Eaton, Director at Berriman Eaton, said: “This is a very exciting property for us to sell.

"There’s so much character to enjoy, the standard of finish is high, and the location is perfect, just a few minutes from lots of independent retailers, the River Severn and dozens of excellent cafes, bars and restaurants.

“Shrewsbury is one of the most desirable places to live in the UK and it is very rare for a period property to come on to the market, especially one that combines history with a modern vibe. It’s a real gem.”

She added: “This is a beautifully presented 16th century property that is ideal for buyers who like living in style, a showpiece home with a difference that would be great to entertain in. We’ve already had significant interest.”

Park Cottage, which is on the market for £450,000, was completed in 2023 by a team of specialists, including Moss & Co architects who are renowned for their heritage work.

The outside

The property was an absolute wreck and completely uninhabitable but has been rejuvenated using a host of traditional building techniques and materials, bringing timber framework - dating back to the late 16th century – back to life.

Modern improvements have been seamlessly integrated throughout to deliver high-end 21st century living with underfloor heating and a striking open plan kitchen. There is also now a much sought-after parking space in the middle of Shrewsbury.

Caroline added: “We’ve carved a bit of a niche for being an estate agent, who specialises in properties that are a little bit different and have an interesting back story. Last year we had Dracups Cottage’s underground cave in Bridgnorth and now we have Park Cottage in Shrewsbury that is already the talk of the town.”

For details, visit www.berrimaneaton.co.uk