Telford development close to being fully sold out

A housebuilder has reached a key milestone at its Telford development.

David Wilson Homes says Raine Place is now over 85 per cent sold out.

Located on Jackson Drive, Raine Place has just a limited selection of homes available – three, four and five bedroom properties, suitable for ‘rightsizers’ and growing families alike.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Our homes at Raine Place are well-suited to a range of buyers, whether it be for those looking to rightsize or anyone looking for a little more space.

“With a limited selection of homes available before the development is complete, we’d encourage anyone interested in the properties available to visit our Sales Advisers.”

