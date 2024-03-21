Staying together: Meet the three friends among the first to move into new 'affordable' homes in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandra Cherry, aged 79, Julie Clarke, 65, and Alison Evans, 65, have moved into Jenny Athersmith Gardens in Dawley, Telford, just a stone's throw from where they were at Churchill Court.

Some 14 bungalows have been built at Jenny Athersmith Gardens exclusively for the over 55s and the new properties better meet their needs.

Defined as "affordable" they were made available by The Wrekin Housing Group which worked with developer TC Homes. Wrekin Housing Group provides 'affordable' homes and already has more than 28,000 people on its books.

Although the housing group's rent levels vary, the official definition of ‘affordable’ is that they should cost no more than 80 per cent of the average local market rent.

Sandra is now retired having previously served in the RAF an air traffic controller.

She said: “The bungalows are fantastic and I am overjoyed with the move. We are all getting a bit older now and moving to a bungalow will be a game changer for me with wider doorways and generally being able to get about the home easily.”

Her neighbours Julie and Alison have been life-long friends, having gone to school together from the age of four.

Julie, who has been a Wrekin tenant for nine years, and added: “I’ve lived around here for many years so being able to move locally means I have friends and living nearby and I know the area well. We are looking forward to the summer months when we can get together in our gardens.”

Alison has been a Wrekin tenant for 19 years and added: “The move has been pretty seamless. Wrekin have been brilliant throughout the process. We’re all really good friends and you can already see there’s going to be a real sense of community here.”

The new development at the former derelict Castle Lodge site comprises of three one bedroom and 11 two-bedroom bungalows - all for affordable rent.

The bungalows have been built to high mobility standards and also include enhanced levels of insulation to reduce heating costs for residents.

With the development complete and all the homes snapped up, colleagues from the Wrekin Housing Group and TC Homes visited the site recently to see how the community has taken shape.

Simon Thompson, Director of Development at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “Jenny Athersmith Gardens is a really important scheme for Wrekin, helping us to meet demand for affordable homes in the local area as we have seen significant interest from people over the age of 55 who want to live here.

“It has delivered brand new high-quality homes that people aspire to live in, and a fantastic community where people can thrive.

"Jenny Athersmith Gardens and its construction had a hugely positive impact on the wider area, in terms of investment into the local community and the region.”

The £2m redevelopment of the former Castle Lodge site was supported by grants from both Homes England and Telford & Wrekin Council’s stalled site fund.

The 14 new bungalows have been allocated and are exclusively for the over 55s. Picture: Wrekin Housing Group

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “Developing stalled sites like Castle Lodge in Dawley can only have a positive impact on the area and the residents that live there.

“Previously the site was a real eyesore with potential to attract longer-term antisocial behaviour the longer it remained disused so it’s fantastic to see this site being brought back into use with affordable housing.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said: “Through our stalled sites funding commitment, we have supported The Wrekin Housing Group to regenerate this area and create new homes for residents with first-class facilities.

Representatives from Wrekin & TC Homes at Jenny Athersmith Gardens. Picture: Wrekin Housing Group

“As well as improving the appearance of the area and providing jobs for local people, this programme has expanded the number of affordable rental properties which are available in the borough.”

Councillors Andy Burford and Lyndsey Parker, Dawley & Aqueduct councillors, added: “This is fantastic news for Dawley and we are delighted to see the first residents move into these affordable bungalows following the transformation of this site.”