Stunning Shropshire border pub has asking price slashed from £1.25m to less than a million

The Salwey Arms, a Georgian inn at Woofferton, Ludlow, is on the market with Sidney Phillips, and the price has been knocked down from £1.25m to £995,000.

The pub dates back to the 17th century and, according to its listing, "is one of the A49’s most prominent landmark sites".

It sits near a major crossroads where the A49 meets the A456 Kidderminster road, five miles west of Tenbury Wells, four miles south of Ludlow and six miles north of Leominster.

"The property is a towering three storey building of archetypal Georgian architecture which has been subject to major and considerable improvements over the last decade," this listing states. "This has seen a transformation from a dilapidated historic building to one of the most exceptional hospitality businesses in western England.