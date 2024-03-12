Two barns with permission to be converted into homes up for sale at north Shropshire farm

A £200,000 price tag has been put on the two barns up at Horton Farm, just over a mile north of Wem, which over 2,800sqft with parking and gardens.

Marketed by Halls Estate Agents, the site is said to be in a "particularly popular semi-rural location" with permission for a two-story home and a single-story dwelling.

The agents say: "Accessed from a small country lane and set within grounds extending to around 0.75 of an acre, the site provides ample space for parking and gardens ensuring the completed units are extremely saleable.

"The completed units will provide one two- or three-bedroom two-storey barn with a ground floor bedroom and two first-floor bedrooms and a second unit providing single-storey accommodation including two bedrooms. Barn two will benefit from a detached storage building.