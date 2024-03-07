The Grade II listed townhouse on Mill Street in Ludlow's town centre enjoys enviable views out towards Whitcliffe and Mortimer Forest.

Built in the 18th century, the almost-3,000 square foot home is still packed with period features including original windows, floors and fireplaces.

One of four reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

The kitchen features an aga. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Set over three storeys, the four-bed, three-bath property also boasts a range of stunning reception rooms.

One of four reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

The ground floor is home to a large kitchen with an Aga cooker and adjoining utility room, a dining room, snug and garden room with a glass roof.

The garden room. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Up the elegant staircase is a large drawing room with two large sash windows, a family room with an adjoining study with views over the walled gardens and the first bedroom and bathroom.

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

One of four bedrooms. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

The second floor hosts the master bedroom with an en suite, two further bedrooms and a separate shower room.

The garden. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Outside, the walled garden looks over the large lawn interspersed with paths, trees, shrubs and borders, out towards the countryside beyond.

It is currently being listed by Knight Frank and is on the market with a guide price of £995,000.

It's available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66792963.