Family home on market with £30,000 guide price - but a good tidy and refit needed

But that's the case in Hawthorn Way, Market Drayton, where a terraced home is going to auction later this month.

However, the house is "in need of modernisation" according to Bond Wolfe, the agents running the live-streamed auction on March 27.

The downstairs reception room. Photo: Bond Wolfe/Rightmove

One of the empty rooms at the house. Photo: Bond Wolfe/Rightmove

The description says: "A four-bedroom mid-terraced property standing back from the road behind a driveway and fore-garden.

"The property benefits from double glazing and gas fired central heating however is in need of modernisation throughout. The property also benefits from solar panels."

Many rooms have dirty carpets and walls. Photo: Bond Wolfe/Rightmove

The bathroom needs wotk before it can be used again. Photo: Bond Wolfe/Rightmove

The ground floor contains a reception room, kitchen and hallway with a downstairs toilet and cupboards, while upstairs has the four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

While the house is a freehold and has solar panels, the modernisation reference made by the agents is not one made without founding.

The kitchen needs a clean and modernising. Photo: Bond Wolfe/Rightmove

Photos from inside the house show dirty carpets and walls in multiple rooms, along with a bathroom that is without a top floor surface, as well as a couple of old towels.

Rubbish bags can also be seen in the house, while the overgrown garden also contains litter.

The overgrown garden has rubbish in it. Photo: Bond Wolfe/Rightmove

The live-streamed auction starts at 8.30am on March 27. Anyone wishing to bed must pre-register on the Bond Wolfe website no later than 3pm the day before.

The listing can be found at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86802549#/?channel=RES_BUY