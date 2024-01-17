See inside stunning oak-framed home on the market for £590,000

The four-bed, three-bath, two-reception room Quercus House is on the market in the village of Treflach on the outskirts of Oswestry.

The home, designed by bespoke home builders Welsh Oak, is chock-full of stunning character features and charm, with a dramatic living space that might just blow you away.

Described as the 'wow factor hub of the home', the room has an impressive full-height vaulted ceiling with a wealth of exposed timbers and trusses.

The kitchen features a range stove. Photo: Monks/Zoopla

Picture windows look out over the rural location and, in the centre, a stunning full-height stone chimney breast houses a large cast iron log burner set onto the hearth.

In the kitchen, a Rangemaster stove is set into a feature stone surround, and the room is full of exposed beams and timbers, tiled flooring and ample space for the American-style fridge/freezer of your dreams.

Two of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor, while the upstairs features the principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, a second bedroom and family bathroom.

Since 1998, Welsh Oak Frame has designed, planned and built bespoke oak frame buildings all over the UK. Photo: Monks/Zoopla

Attached to the property is a double garage with a second storey. A spiral staircase leads to a large room benefitting from heating and air conditioning - perfect for a study, studio or an extra bedroom.

Outside, an enclosed rear garden has a large paved sun terrace for alfresco dining, and a generous lawn.

It is currently being listed by Monks Estate and Letting Agents and is on the market for offers in the region of £589,950.

The garden features a paved sun terrace. Photo: Monks/Zoopla

To view the property online visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66410303