See inside stunning oak-framed home on the market for £590,000
This stunning oak framed family home has gone on the market for just shy of £600,000.
The four-bed, three-bath, two-reception room Quercus House is on the market in the village of Treflach on the outskirts of Oswestry.
The home, designed by bespoke home builders Welsh Oak, is chock-full of stunning character features and charm, with a dramatic living space that might just blow you away.
Described as the 'wow factor hub of the home', the room has an impressive full-height vaulted ceiling with a wealth of exposed timbers and trusses.
Picture windows look out over the rural location and, in the centre, a stunning full-height stone chimney breast houses a large cast iron log burner set onto the hearth.
In the kitchen, a Rangemaster stove is set into a feature stone surround, and the room is full of exposed beams and timbers, tiled flooring and ample space for the American-style fridge/freezer of your dreams.
Two of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor, while the upstairs features the principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, a second bedroom and family bathroom.
Attached to the property is a double garage with a second storey. A spiral staircase leads to a large room benefitting from heating and air conditioning - perfect for a study, studio or an extra bedroom.
Outside, an enclosed rear garden has a large paved sun terrace for alfresco dining, and a generous lawn.
It is currently being listed by Monks Estate and Letting Agents and is on the market for offers in the region of £589,950.
To view the property online visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66410303