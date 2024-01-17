Bellway offers £20,000 cashback incentive to Shrewsbury homebuyers

The cashback incentive scheme launched by Bellway will run until the end ofthe month.

The offer is available on selected plots across Shrewsbury with developments taking part including Copthorne Keep, Darwin’s Edge and The Spinney.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “Anyone who has decided that 2024 is the year they will move into a modern, energy-efficient and stylish new-build home would do well to take advantage of this great offer.

“It could make all the difference to the choice of which property to buy and give customers money for extras such as furniture and décor for their new home.

“The scheme is open to all, but I think it will be especially beneficial to first-time buyers as £20,000 is a real boost to their buying power and could make all the difference.

“Promotions such as this allow people to walk confidently into the process of buying a new home – understanding that it’s an attainable goal.”

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands.