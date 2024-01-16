'Truly unique opportunity' to own farm with potential on market for £455,000

Brynglas Hall Farm, Llanfair Caereinion, Welshpool, can be seen on Rightmove, with a guide price of £450,000.

Marketed by Balfours, the property, 'enjoys an attractive rural setting surrounded by stunning countryside'.

Brynglass is on the market

Sales details say: "This substantial country property comprises of a Grade II Listed country Manor House with a wide variety of outbuildings requiring complete renovation.

"Brynglas Hall Farm is set in approximately 12.85 acres of permanent pasture. The property would suit a property developer or a lifestyle purchaser who wishes to develop their own dream property either as a small holding, multi-generational family living or as a home generating a rental yield or a potential tourism project. A truly unique opportunity."

Brynglass is in need of renovation

Balfours add: "The nearby village of Llanfair Cearenion provides a range of amenities including shops, public houses, doctors surgery, dentist, hairdressers, library and a garage.

"Llanfair Caereinion is also home to the terminus of the Welshpool Light Railway, a popular attraction which runs along the Banwy valley. The Shropshire-Welsh border area is a fascinating blend of English and Welsh culture.

"The area is known for its rugged beauty and historical landmarks with the border towns influenced by Welsh culture and history."

To find out more, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/143624384#/?channel=COM_BUY