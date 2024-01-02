New Year could be time for a 'delightful' new Telford home – if you have £550,000 to hand

If the festive period has left you itching for a change then check out the listing for a 'distinctive charming detached cottage' tucked away in 'semi-rural' Spring Village in Telford.

The house, in Spring Village, is listed for £550,000.

Packed with classic exposed beams the property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three receptions rooms.

The large garden features a summer house and a workshop.

There is also a detached double garage and a large gravel driveway.

The listing explains what you get for parting with your hard earned £550,000.

It says: "The property comprises of many character features throughout including a wealth of exposed beams, timber flooring, wood burning stove to name but a few.

"The property is approached into an entrance hallway which has a cloakroom/wc, and access leading to the kitchen and living room.

"The living room has a lovely brick fireplace with an inset gas stove with a beautiful outlook through the sliding patio doors out to the rear garden.

"From the living room there is access through to a reception room currently used as a study, as well as access leading through to a rear hallway providing further entry to the kitchen and a further snug/reception room.

"The study which has a lovely dual aspect, which can be utilised in numerous different ways including a home office or a games room.

"The kitchen has a range of beautiful bespoke base and wall cupboards with inset Belfast style sink and space for appliances. The additional snug/reception room comprises of a beautiful inset wood burning stove creating a lovely cosy atmosphere and could be used as a separate dining room/additional living room.

"On the first floor there is a large landing area giving access through to four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The family bathroom has a white coloured suite comprising of a p-shaped bath with a shower over the bath, vanity basin with cupboards below and low flush wc."

Describing the outside the listing states: "To the rear there is decorative paved and block paved patio area providing a large entertaining area with a summer house and a lawn area.

"To the one side there is a paved footpath with hedge boundary and access leading to a further workshop/store and pedestrian access leading to the detached double garage. To the front there is gated access to a large gravel driveway providing ample off-road parking."

The location also offers swift access to a number of local attractions and amenities – as well as transport links.

The listing states: "Spring Village as the name suggests, is a delightful small village style community in a tucked away position and being pleasantly situated in semi-rural surroundings adjoining Horsehay Pool and comprising a wide variety of differing styles of property; it is a little over two miles south west of the wide range of shopping and recreational facilities at Telford town centre, including the New Southwater development, the M54 motorway and the town’s central railway station.

"The historic township of Ironbridge, which is a World Heritage Site, is some three miles to the south; the Horsehay Golf Course is also nearby."

To view for yourself visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66311559/