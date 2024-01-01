The 12-acre country estate with stables, secret staircase and sauna for sale at £700,000

With extensive land spanning 12 acres, five stables and spacious paddocks, this stunning country estate near Ludlow would make the perfect home for equestrian enthusiasts.

Set in the small village of Coreley, close to Clee Hill, the home enjoys a picturesque setting amidst breathtaking Shropshire countryside.

There's also a wealth of outbuildings including a car port, log stores and workshop, as well as a charming courtyard driveway and a large pond overlooked by a summerhouse.

The home has a wealth of character features. Photo: Andrew Grant/Zoopla

Inside the four-bed, three-bathroom property there's a range of period features, including quarry tile flooring and exposed timber frames and beams.

The open plan living and drawing room features an expansive Inglenook open fireplace, with the two rooms separated by the exposed timber framing.

The attic is accessed via a secret staircase. Photo: Andrew Grant/Zoopla

From the drawing room, a south-facing conservatory provides views of the garden and surrounding fields.

The large farmhouse-style kitchen features quarry tiled flooring, with access to the rear garden, utility room, an indoor sauna and workshop.

The property features a range of outbuildings, including five stables. Photo: Andrew Grant/Zoopla

The property is set on 12-acres. Photo: Andrew Grant/Zoopla

The four double bedrooms - two with ensuite bathrooms - also feature the same charming character as the rest of the property.

Secret stairs, cleverly concealed behind a wardrobe door, lead up to an attic that's already undergone a partial conversion.

The property, listed by Andrew Grant, is currently on the market for £700,000 and available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66296440