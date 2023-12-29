Prominent shop property for sale in the heart of Shropshire's 'Little Switzerland'

Unit 1, at Sandford Court, Church Stretton, had been occupied by The Outdoor Depot, an independent family-run shop since 1998.

The Outdoor Depot moved to new premises at 29 Sandford Avenue, which is less than a minute's walk away.

Property agent Halls Commercial, Shrewsbury, and Rightmove are marketing the retail unit at Sandford Court with a rent of £708 per month or £8,500 per year.

Picture: Halls Cmmercial/Rightmove

It is described as being suitable for a variety of retail and commercial uses in a prominent location.

The property agents say: "The property is prominently situated fronting onto Sandford Avenue, in the town centre of Church Stretton. Sandford Avenue serves as main retail street in the retail hierarchy serving the town centre.

"The surrounding occupiers include Family Shopper, Chocolate Haven, Rowlands Pharmacy and Appleby and Shaw."

They add that Church Stretton is an established tourist centre and is affectionately known as “Little Switzerland”.

For more details see the Rightmove website.