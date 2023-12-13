Homes nearly snapped up at Shrewsbury housing development

Bellway is building 164 homes at its development off Oteley Road including 139 properties for private sale – and there are now only two of these still available to purchase.

Work is also under way on the homebuilder’s new 150-home development off Hereford Road, called Darwin’s Edge, while work continues at Copthorne Keep off Copthorne Road.

Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, Marie Richards, said: “The Spinney has proved very popular with buyers in the Shrewsbury area, and it will not be long before all the homes are snapped up.

“Those buyers lucky enough to settle into these last two properties will find they are joining a thriving and friendly community.

“Customers have been attracted by the location and the quality and design of our homes. The styles truly work for the way people want to live.”

Bellway has contributed more than £1.8 million towards services and infrastructure in the area as part of its planning agreements for its three developments in Shrewsbury.

The 224-home Copthorne Keep scheme on the site of the former Copthorne Army Barracks generated a £1 million contribution for education, £110,000 for highways, £115,000 for sports facilities and more than £30,000 towards open space.

Darwin’s Edge comes with £500,000 for education as well as more than £22,000 towards transport in the form of £15,000 for a new bus shelter and £7,500 for cycle facilities.

The Spinney brought a £71,000 contribution for infrastructure.

Marie added: “Our work in Shrewsbury is making a substantial contribution to the area as we are providing high-quality homes and backing that up with significant sums of money as part of our agreements to support the communities who will live in and near these homes.”