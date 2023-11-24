Fears lodged about loss of historic green space as plans for 120 homes in Telford submitted

An outline planning application that would see 120 new homes be built off the A5 in St Georges, has attracted over 30 objections.

The proposal, by Coventry-based Montague Land, was submitted last month after the business ran a period of engagement with residents over the summer.

Developers previously said the proposal includes a publicly accessible green space, featuring an improved pedestrian route with crossing facilities and a new signalised junction off Telford Way.

The patch of land included in the application has been in use as Greenways Farm, the last working farm in the area. The site has also been recognised for its historical significance, with the Wrekin Historical Group researching the history and geography of the area in 1991, and identifying it as having been used in medieval and possibly Roman times.