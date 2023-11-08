Sycamore Croft can be found less than a mile north of St Martin's, and has four bedrooms - two containing walk-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, along with an array of fruit-bearing trees outside.

Estate agents Yopa says the home is "approached through an electric gate and a gravel courtyard".

The agents go on to describe the family room as "bright and airy" with "expensive windows framing garden views", while the kitchen and family room area contains wall and base units, built-in appliances and a focal log-burner.

The living room. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

A second reception room, currently being used as a study, exists off the hallway.

The agents continue: "This beautiful home has flexible living and this space could be utilised as a fifth bedroom as it is served by a modern shower room. A staircase leads to the first floor, where four large additional bedrooms await.

"The principal bedroom and the second bedroom are particularly noteworthy, each offering walk-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, with a fabulous family bathroom, with spa bath. Each of these impeccably designed bedrooms provides expansive and sweeping views of the surrounding open countryside."

The kitchen area. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

The kitchen area. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

Back downstairs, the garden room contains floor-to-ceiling glass windows, Velux skylights, and French doors that open to the courtyard and expansive countryside. This area of the home also boasts a spa hot tub.

Describing the annexe , Yopa says it has been "thoughtfully converted to offer a luminous and versatile living space" with an open-plan kitchen and sitting room area with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors.

The view looking out onto the countryside. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

The garden, Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

"Abundant windows provide unobstructed panoramas of the rolling countryside, while roof windows come equipped with electric opening mechanisms and rain sensors."

The annexe also contains two bedrooms, a wet room and a bathroom.

Outside, the agents add: "The south-facing garden is mainly a well-maintained lawn with mature shrubs and fruit trees, including apples, pears, and plums. This secluded and beautifully kept garden offers an ideal setting for outdoor gatherings and relishing the awe-inspiring views."

The summerhouse currently has a small bar area. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

The countryside the house is set in. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

The house can be seen on Zoopla.