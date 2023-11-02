An eleven-week consultation opened last week for Telford & Wrekin Council’s draft Local Plan. It presents a range of development proposals on topics such as new homes, green spaces, employment and the environment.

The consultation provides an opportunity for residents to have a say on the council’s proposals and will be open until January 12 next year.

For Newport, the plan includes 1,000 homes which have already been completed or have planning permission. In addition, 517 new homes are earmarked to be built before 2040.

There are also 28 hectares of land earmarked for commercial development in and around the market town.

Newport South councillor, Thomas Janke, expressed his concerns that the plans for the new homes for the town have not "incorporated enough consideration to infrastructure such as highways, improvement to bus routes, sustainable travel links, community facilities, nor climate change considerations".

He added: "Changes to the Local Plan often have a direct impact on the community, including changes to local infrastructure, land use, and development.

"I highly encourage residents to take part in the consultation process and have their say in how our community is shaped.

"If you don’t make your voices heard, your views and/or concerns won’t be taken into account."

Newport West Councillor Peter Scott added: “A lot of people say they don’t want this or that, but this is their chance to shape the future of their community.

“We know that there will be more local housing built between now and 2040, and we have a good idea about where roughly they will be.

“But you can make changes if enough people make a case with good reason. It’s an opportunity, if you don’t take it now, they will get changes anyway. This is very, very important.”

“Engaging can make a difference,” Councillor Scott added, “but it certainly won’t if you don’t bother.

“It’s important that people go onto the consultation - everybody in every community.”

More information and the consultation is available at on the council’s Local Plan website: telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk.