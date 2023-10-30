Protesters fear anti-social behaviour 'nightmare' over Shrewsbury homeless flats plan

Coton Hill protestors at the weekend

Residents living near Coton Hill House in Shrewsbury held a protest by torchlight on Saturday night, dressed as witches, zombies and vampires to illustrate their fears.

Controversial plans to transform the former care home into supported housing were given the green light earlier in October despite more than 270 objections, with residents saying they would not feel safe in their community if the scheme goes ahead.

Shropshire Council's northern planning committee voted the plans through to allow the conversion of the vacant former Coverage Care building into 25 self-contained flats.

Carol MacGillivray, of campaign group PORCH (Project Overview and Response to Coton House), helped organise the protest.

She said: "You could call it Nightmare on Berwick Road. The process has been unfair. They have not treated us with respect. It's just been pushed through and the whole community is very sad about it.

"Some of our neighbours didn't get involved in the protest because they're frightened about what might happen. One neighbour's children said they were scared of her taking part in case people take offence to it."

She added: "This could end up being a conveyor belt forever of people with serious issues coming in, then moving out for the next ones. You can't just herd people, all with different issues, into one place.

"There will be women who are victims of abuse in there with men who have significant problems. The management plan looks like it's been written on the back of an envelope.

"This is not a political community. It's a lovely, close-knit neighbourhood but now people are scared. It's shameful how this has happened."

One of the protestors' signs

Among the objectors was Dawn Lewis. She said: "I have lived in Coton Hill for almost 20 years and have always felt safe.

"However since the homeless people were accommodated in Coton Hill House I have felt very vulnerable. I don't feel safe walking around the estate any more and tend to avoid the area by the Pig Trough and Coton Hill House as I'm worried and scared of who I will bump into.

"On countless occasions I have seen drugs being smoked by groups of people and have also pulled drug paraphernalia from out of my hedge.

"It doesn't help that the street lights are switched off at midnight either. There have been people trying the car door handles late at night too.

"It's very unnerving. Of course when the place was boarded up it all died down. This is a lovely estate where my children and grandchildren have always been able to play in the park. I will not be able to let them anymore if this proposal goes ahead."

Hannah Gill is also against the plans. "I do not want to feel too scared to walk into town and have to resort to using my car - which would only add to air pollution and traffic delays.

"Over the years, Shrewsbury has built up a superb reputation as a friendly and exciting venue for festivals and shows - many of which are held on the showground off Berwick Road with safe access into town via the 'Flash' and the 'Pig Trough'.

"But, experience has shown the local community that this route was not safe to use when it was temporarily a homeless shelter for up to 10 inhabitants. They used the route as a venue for drug dealing, drug and alcohol consumption and other anti-social behaviour.

"Surely the council would like this increased revenue from the showground to continue to boost small businesses and therefore will want to provide safe access into town via the 'Flash' and 'Pig Trough. Not provide our town visitors with a negative perception of our wonderful town, by making them feel extremely vulnerable, just from walking into town to enjoy themselves?

"When Coton Hill House was being used as a temporary homeless shelter, anti-social behaviour markedly increased, making local families and the elderly feel very vulnerable."

When the plan was voted through, six committee members back the proposal, one voted against it and one abstained.

Kevin Davies, representing Star Housing, the firm which will be managing the site, said the applicant was "confident" of providing "safe" accommodation.