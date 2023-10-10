New build house on the market for £2 million set to be "one of the finest houses available" in market town

The house in Linney. Picture: Knight Frank/Zoopla

The property, called 'Underwood' in Linney is set to boast "impressively proportioned rooms that are positioned to take advantage of the river views."

Marketed by Knight Frank's Shrewsbury office and Zoopla the freehold property is being sold at £596 per square foot and will have four bedrooms with a bathroom each, two reception rooms.

The property agents say: "Charters Property Ltd are undertaking to create one of the most exceptional developments that has happened in Ludlow.

"They are creating three individual homes set in large plots, just a short distance from the historic town centre that will provide a beautiful blend of modern living spaces, exceptional quality and beautifully landscaped gardens."

Large windows and glazed openings are featuring heavily in the design of this home which extends to 3358 sq feet of accommodation over two floors with "living spaces of grand proportions and relaxed luxurious interiors."

It is set back and "accessed via a sweeping driveway off the Linney.

"A mixture of mature trees and younger specimen planting create a natural, organic landscape to approach the house and continues through with the landscaping throughout the plot.

Internally the living space is magnificent and grand ceiling heights run through the property on both floors.

The first floor has four large bedroom suites set off a galleried landing with two suites in each wing.

The largest room has a fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and views down the plot towards the river.

All the space doesn't mean it will be massively expensive to run as it will have a predicted Energy Performance Certificate with a rating of B.

Underfloor heating is throughout the ground floor and first floor run off an air source heat pump. The whole house has a ventilation system with heat recovery, and it is fitted with full fibre to the property broadband.

Linney is a very sought-after area in the town and is also home to the rugby club, tennis club and bowling green and a short distance away is the River Teme with the park, Millennium Green and Csons restaurant on its banks with easy access to great walks in the surrounding countryside including easy access to Mortimer Forest that sits above the town.