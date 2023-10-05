Former day care centre in Ludlow set for sale at auction

4 Sandpits Lane

The semi-detached building at 4 Sandpits Road, in the north-east of Ludlow, will have a guide price of £120,000+ in Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on Thursday, October 26.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said the freehold property was being sold on behalf of Shropshire Council and had space to the rear which may be suitable for development.

But he pointed out that the current permissions in place meant that any proposed change in use would be subject to obtaining new planning consent.

Mr Bassi said: “This property could make for a great little development as a family home, subject to planning permission.

“The house stands elevated from the road behind a front garden and has a hall, through reception room, kitchen and shower room with toilet on the ground floor.

“Upstairs is a landing, three rooms which could become bedrooms and a bathroom. The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, with front and back gardens outside.”

The property currently has planning consent for use as a non-residential educational centre for adults with learning disabilities only.

Mr Bassi added: “This is an interesting lot that could attract plenty of attention from developers or landlords looking to increase their portfolios.