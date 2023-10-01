Derelict eyesore home set for new lease of life as it goes up for sale after 15 years empty

The Montgomery home is up for sale after being empty for a number of years.

Residents of Montgomery, and visitors to the border town, will have noticed 2 The Brades, on Chirbury Road – and not for good reasons.

The semi-detached house has been empty for a number of years, with an overgrown garden fronting the dilapidated home.

With windows fallen out and a state of general disrepair the house has been the focus of efforts and concern from local residents, with Montgomery Town Council having looked at a number of ways to resolve the situation.

The house is now on the market with Roger Parry and Partners, and senior sales negotiator Ruth Potter said there had been considerable interest since it had been put up for sale.

She said the house, which is listed for offers of more than £235,000, is actually in a better state than it first appears. She added that the owners had carried out renovation work, "so from the outside it looks worse than the inside".

She said the house had been completely gutted and stripped, adding: "All it really needs is plaster boarding, insulation, general decoration, windows etc, but the hard work has been done."

Ruth explained there had been considerable interest from residents as they walk past, with the prospect of finally seeing the home brought back into use.

She said the buyer would probably need experience in renovation, but said that when complete the home could sell for around £400,000.

The listing details what the purchaser will get – and could do – for their money.

It states: "The property, once finished, will provide a beautiful elegant, and spacious, family home.

"The property has been stripped back to its bare walls so it is now all ready to start the renovation works.

"The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, two reception rooms to the front both with bay windows, further large kitchen/breakfast room with a large archway leading through to study/snug.

"Upstairs there are four good-sized bedrooms with the provision to provide two bathrooms/shower rooms.

"The property is set in a good-sized plot with separate vehicular access to the rear providing off-road parking together with block brick-built detached garage."

Councillor Jeremy Brignell-Thorp, who represents Montgomery and Forden, said the town council, county councillors and council officers had spent time trying to reach a solution over the vacant home.