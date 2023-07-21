Woodhill Park. Pictures: Chris Curl

Woodhill Park, a Grade II listed house built at the height of the Georgian era that sits within about 156 acres, comes with a guide price of £4,500,000.

One of the stunning rooms at Woodhill Park. Pictures: Chris Curl

Considered one of the most significant properties in the county, Woodhill Park formerly belonged to Lord Harlech, the British Ambassador to USA in the 1960's and who was a great friend of both John F Kennedy and his wife Jackie.

Inside Woodhill Park. Pictures: Chris Curl

Indeed, it is understood that Jackie and her brother-in-law, Bobbie, both stayed at Woodhill Park.

Standing in the privacy of its own park and woodland estate, the sale of the main house comes with five cottages – two of which are in need of renovation - and a selection of outbuildings which include stables, kennels and farm buildings.

A stunning view

Located in a private location close to Oswestry, the main estate remains intact primarily within a ring fence of mostly wooded parkland with a range of cottages and barns suitable for conversion to residential use.

One of the bedrooms

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales, said: “This magnificent estate is, quite simply, one of the finest in north Shropshire.

"Its sale represents an incredibly rare opportunity to own one of the county’s most significant homes, which stands tucked away within glorious rolling countryside. The property also benefits from fabulous communication links and having well regarded schools nearby.”