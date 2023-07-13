Two churches set to be sold at Shrewsbury auction

The former Church of St Mary Magdalene, Tallarn Green, Malpas.

Chirk Bank Methodist Church, Church Road, Chirk Bank, Wrexham and The Church of St Mary Magdalene, Tallarn Green, Malpas will be going under the hammer at the summer collective auction organised by leading regional auctioneers and estate agents Halls on Wednesday.

With a price guide of £50,000 to £75,000, Chirk Bank Methodist Church has extensive internal accommodation with huge potential, subject to planning permission.

Chirk Bank Methodist Church, Church Road, Chirk Bank, near Wrexham.

The former church has parking, excellent gardens with views over open outlooks and is under a mile from Chirk, five miles from Oswestry and 10 miles from Wrexham. It has an entrance all, the main church room, vestry, kitchen, separate WC and a meeting room.

With a price guide of £120,000 to £150,000, the Church of St Mary Magdalene is an attractive and substantial Grade II listed former parish church with gardens and a separate grass paddock.

Extending 0.6 of an acre, Halls says the property offer “immense potential for a range of alternative usages, subject to planning consent”.

Situated in the popular village of Tallarn Green, around five miles from Malpas on Cheshire’s border with Shropshire, the church has a nave, chancel and sanctuary.

Also included in the auction, to be held at Halls’ head office Shrewsbury at 3pm, is New House Farm, Noneley Road, Loppington, near Shrewsbury, a genuine, characterful, detached country cottage requiring complete renovation, which has a price guide of £275,000.

Inside the former Church of St Mary Magdalene, Tallarn Green

The cottage stands in nearly 0.8 of an acre of gardens and grounds with versatile outbuildings and lovely countryside views. The ground floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen, store and utility room, whilst upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Located on the edge of the popular rural village of Loppington, the cottage is four miles from Wem, seven miles from Ellesmere and 12 miles from Shrewsbury.

With a price guide of £75,000, 3, Old Whittington Road and Coach House, Gobowen, Oswestry is a one-bedroom, period, mid-terrace cottage in need of modernisation with attached coach house and gardens.

The four other lots are parcels of land. Nineteen acres of gently undulating, versatile and productive arable land at Weston Wharf, Weston Lullingfields, near Shrewsbury has a price guide of £180,000-£190,000.