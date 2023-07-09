HSBC asks for permission to replace cash machine at Shrewsbury branch

HSBC in Shrewsbury High Street

HSBC has submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council to ask for approval to carry out the work at its branch on High Street.

The company says the machine will replace an old one, with the new facility being a different size due to it offering more functions.

The application also asks for permission to upgrade the signs on the building ‘to match HSBC UK’s latest standards’.

A decision on the proposal will be taken by Shropshire Council’s planning department at a later date.

Officials are also being asked to consider plans to replace the glass in three of the windows belonging to one of Shrewsbury’s historic buildings.

An application from Henry Tudor House on Wyle Cop, details plans to replace the current opaque glass in the three windows facing onto the street.

The plan is to replace them with “small diamond-pattern leaded glass panels”.

A statement from the applicant said: “It is proposed that the glasswork has decorated elements which are relevant to the building's use as a much-celebrated public house.

“The designs will mirror the designs to the higher elevated windows above - these are 19th century, in a medieval style.”

A hotel is also seeking permission for changes - the Castle Hotel, on Salop Street, in Bishop’s Castle is requesting consent to extend the bar seating area on the ground floor.

A farm is asking to be allowed to use buildings for tractor repairs.

The application, for Moorehouse Farm, Craig-Llwyn, Trefonen, seeks permission for the change of use of existing equestrian buildings.