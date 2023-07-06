Four Crosses Inn - in Four Crosses. Photo: Google

A planning application has been lodged with Powys County Council by Milton Keynes-based Eaglescourt Development Ltd.

They want to delete a condition in the original outline planning consent given to build houses at the Four Crosses Inn in Four Crosses.

A proposal for three three-bedroomed houses and a ground and first floor extension to the pub was granted approval by the council’s planning committee in February 2019.

The pub closed in 2014, but the applicants faced a battle to get their outline planning application approved as villagers were against the proposal and did not want to lose the pub as a community asset.

Eaglescourt Developments said that they had marketed the building for sale for more time than required.

The new application concerns condition one of the approval which states: “The development shall begin not later than five years from the date of this decision.”

The applicants are asking for the condition to be removed because: “Unforeseen circumstances have prevented progress on this development to date.”

Last year the company lodged a detailed application for three four-bedroomed houses and a ground and first floor extension of the pub which was later withdrawn.

This application had faced further local opposition with Llandysilio community council objecting to the plans due to flooding concerns.

Powys County Council representative for the village, Councillor Arwel Jones had wanted to “call in” the application to be dealt with by the Planning Committee.

The firm also have planning consent to build seven affordable homes on land next to the pub.