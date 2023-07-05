'Much-needed' affordable housing scheme for village is approved

Sam Hine and John Green from Shropshire Rural Housing

The association is building 13 affordable homes in Chirbury - meeting a long-standing need for good quality housing for people in the area.

A planning application, approved by Shropshire Council, is split into two parts - a full application for the 13 affordable homes, and an outline application for a further 27 units, five of which would be affordable housing and 22 of which would go on the open market.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said affordable homes were much-needed in the area.

He said: “Rural Shropshire as a whole is in urgent need of good quality housing which is affordable to local people.

“Villages like Chirbury need more homes for young families so the community can grow, which is why Shropshire Rural Housing Association exists - to help Shropshire’s rural communities thrive.

“Village amenities, such as the primary school, can only survive and thrive if people are able to live in the local area, which is why we are so pleased to be able to share these plans for 13 affordable homes.

“We have been meeting with the parish council and school to discuss how the development can best meet the needs of the community, and we are looking forward to getting started.”

Chair of the Shropshire Rural Board, Sam Hine, added: “We are delighted to be able to announce the go-ahead for this scheme during Rural Housing Week, which seems appropriate.

“Rural Housing Week highlights the importance of providing more affordable homes for local people, and we know how much demand there is for this kind of housing in rural Shropshire.

“We have worked for a long time to secure planning permission for this development and can’t wait to see these homes taking shape.”

Phase one of the planning application is for 13 affordable homes on behalf of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, and phase two for a further 27 properties on behalf of Shropshire Homes.