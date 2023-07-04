Demand high as just five homes remain at Shropshire development

By Matthew Panter

Barratt Homes says it has just five properties remaining on a 115-home development in Shropshire.

The new homes

Castle Gardens, in Lightmoor Village, located on The Bache off Wellington Road, Telford has just a small selection of three and four bedroom homes left to reserve.

Tanya Silk, Sales Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed seeing this community take shape in recent months and having a wide range of customers move into their new homes makes us immensely proud of everything that has been achieved here in Lightmoor Village."

Barratt was awarded a maximum five star rating for the 14th consecutive year in the 2023 Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey

