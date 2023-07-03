'Exquisite' property in 'sought-after' Telford for sale for more than £1 million

Five-bedroom house for sale in Telford. Photo: Zoopla

Named Roseleigh, a five-bedroom detached property, is nestled within the sought-after Bratton Road near Wellington.

The property, currently on the market for £1,175,000, and is being marketed by Fine & Country Birmingham, sits proudly within its substantial plot, featuring beautifully landscaped gardens, manicured lawns, and mature trees, creating a peaceful and private haven.

The impressive driveway leads to ample parking space for multiple vehicles and on past the house you have secure garaging, stores, paddocks and woodland gardens.

Upon entering the property, you are immediately struck by the abundance of space and original features. The spacious hallway sets the tone for the rest of the home, boasting high ceilings, elegant lighting fixtures, and polished tiled flooring, which flows seamlessly throughout to the reception rooms.

The ground floor of Roseleigh offers a variety of inviting living spaces, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. The double aspect lounge area provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, with large windows that flood the room with natural light, creating a bright and airy ambiance. A feature fireplace adds a touch of elegance and provides a cozy focal point during the cooler months.

Adjacent to the lounge, you will find the dining room, ideal for hosting dinner parties and special occasions. The room boasts a calming atmosphere, enhanced by stylish décor and ample space for dining.

The ground floor also features a versatile wet room, offering a private and serene space, as it is fully kitted out with additional cupboards and sink, and could easily be converted to a garden room leading out onto the decking.

A convenient boot room allows for day-to-day access, while the additional sun rooms leads on to the bar area and then through to the fabulous pool house, which is presented at an impeccable standard.