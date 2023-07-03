Charming 200-year-old cottage in good condition up for sale - and at a reasonable price

Dispensary Row, Wrexham. Picture: Steve Elliott Imaging

The eight cottages in Wrexham's Dispensary Row were built in 1816 by Bryn y Pys estate, and one of them is now up for sale with Bowen estate agents.

The Grade-II listed, mid-terrace home has a rather reasonable asking price of £175,000.

The original Bryn y Pys Hall was built in the 1500s and was bought by Edmund Ethelston Peel – who was a high sheriff of Montgomeryshire and the present owner's family – in 1850.

Dispensary Row in the 1900s, Picture: Overton-on-dee.co.uk

One story as to how the row of cottages got its name is that they were lived in by a succession of district nurses in the 19th century.

The cottage on the market is made up of two bedrooms, a lounge with timber beams and arched windows, a kitchen with a built-n electric oven, a dining room, a bathroom/WC, and a separate WC. At the back is a small garden and patio.

A description of the property reads: "An attractive period Grade II listed two bedroom mid-terrace cottage located within the heart of the village of Overton. The property retains many of its original features including period windows and timber beams. Good size rear garden."

The cottages are lined up in a two storeyed row, and are made of brick with slate roofs. They get their uniform look from each cottage having a single unit, double pile plan, with its arched doorway to the right and gothic-style windows aligned on each floor.

Some history about the cottages is found on Overton-on-dee.co.uk, and reads: "Tenants in the 1930s and 40s included Mr. Barnett who had been a butler at Bryn Y Pys, his sister Ada who was a dress maker, Henry Edwards, Mr. T Evans, John Grant a gamekeeper, Charles Jones, Miss Peake who grew lilies of the Valley, and Edwin Wilson. George Allen lived in Dispensary Row and he is listed on the 1901 census as a 'Fisherman'.'