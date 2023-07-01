Characterful stone house in forest at the foot of the Long Mynd up for sale at auction

Asterton, Lydbury North SY7 Picture: Zoopla

A stone cottage at the foot of the Long Mynd is going on auction with a guide price of just £75.000.

The house lies in woodland near the hamlet of Asterton, on the western edge of the Long Mynd.

The grey stone house lies on land bordering the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The window frames remain but with no glass in them, and images inside of house show long abandoned rooms, with beamed ceilings.

One room has three reclining armchairs still sitting in place in front of a large stone fireplace, covered in thick cobwebs.

The listing by Symonds & Sampson on Zoopla describes it as “nestling in an idyllic rural location on the edge of the Shropshire Hills”.

It says the derelict stone cottage is in need of complete renovation, but would create a character home.

The property also stands within grounds of almost half an acre, which are currently overgrown and require clearance.

It adds: “Situated within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and accessed via a rural lane, the cottage stands in a peaceful elevated position with great potential to benefit from wonderful far-reaching views.” It also warns would-be buyers that they can only view it from the outside at present because internal inspections can only start once the site is declared safe.