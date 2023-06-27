Three-storey apartment block plan for Wellington is withdrawn after objections

The former Glebe Centre in Wellington. Photo: Google

The developer of the land opposite the Glebe Centre says he is now "happy to reduce the scheme" for the 12-flat apartment block.

Last month an application was submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for 12 one-bedroom flats, a cycle store and six car parking spaces for the land opposite the Glebe Centre in Wellington.

The council’s highways department objected to the scheme, saying there was a "significant shortfall" in the level of proposed parking.

They stated that there should be 15 car parking spaces provided for the amount of flats proposed.

The highways department concluded: “Given the shortfall in parking as well as no demonstrable cycle parking facilities, it is highly likely that parking will overspill on to the adopted highway which is something the local highway authority would want to avoid.”

The council’s environmental services also objected stating that the scheme for ‘foul and surface water drainage’ had not established meaning that it was not possible to access the drainage of the site.

Also objecting to the scheme was the council’s built heritage specialist who commented that area close to the proposed site is ‘currently undergoing a transformation’ with ‘unappealing apartment blocks’ bulldozed in favour of a new housing development consisting of bungalows as well as two and three-bedroom homes and small apartments.

“In contrast, the apartment block proposed here is considered to be of an excessive height and mass, which would be at odds with the built grain of the area and would adversely impact the setting of this southern portion of the Wellington Conservation Area,” added the built heritage specialist.

They also added that the proposed parking at the front of the building would "create an unwelcome urban aesthetic".

Two letters of objection were also submitted from Wellington residents with both raising fears of "over-development" in the area.

They highlighted that the adjacent Glebe Centre was being turned into 27 apartments and also commented that apartments were built at the former Chad Valley building and similar homes in Victoria Road and High Street.

“This area is fast becoming over developed with flats/apartments with little consideration to parking and green space,” said objector Robert Cooke. “The parking provision in this application is inadequate allowing for no visitors or multi car occupancy.”