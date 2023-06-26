Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Plans to provide more homes for rent in Powys are to be supported by a scheme which could see the council purchase former right-to-buy properties.

The buy-back scheme will help Powys County Council deliver its five-year programme which would see the council provide more homes for social rent.

The scheme would add to the council’s existing stock of homes for rent and aims to help ease the growing pressure on the availability of affordable homes to rent in Powys.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, deputy leader, said: “The council has an ambitious plan to help tackle the housing emergency in the county.

“Thanks to the Welsh Government, councils in Wales are once again able to build more homes and buy back former council houses.

“Our buy-back scheme will allow us to purchase council homes that were previously sold as part of the right-to-buy programme.

“By purchasing these former right-to-buy properties and building new council homes, not only are we doing everything we can to provide more social housing that meets the needs of our residents but we are also helping to build a stronger, fairer, greener future for Powys.”

The council is looking for owners of former right-to-buy property in Powys who are looking to sell. Prospective sellers would have needed to obtain an independent valuation of the property.