Top properties of the week in Shropshire for less than £100k

By Lauren HillPropertyPublished: Last Updated:

Properties in Shropshire and surrounding areas are on the market for as little as £100,000, if you're lucky.

Those looking for a renovation project, first home, or just a new surrounding are in luck – here's a list of this week's top properties in Shropshire and surrounding areas that are going for £100,000 or less on Rightmove and Zoopla.

As expected, most of them will need a little TLC, but have great potential for first time buyers and those who are looking for their next big renovation project.

Brynhafod Road, Oswestry – £99,000

Just a short walk from Oswestry town centre is a surprisingly spacious one-bedroom home, which is on the market for £99k. Although the shed and small garden belongs to a neighbouring property, the three-storey house is just a stones throw away from Brynhafod playing field.

  • Ground floor bathroom and utility area

  • First floor kitchen and living room

  • Second floor bedroom

More information can be found at Rightmove.co.uk.

High Street, Leintwardine, Herefordshire - guide price £100,000

A two-bed cottage in Leintwardine is set to go under the hammer at a guide price of £100k. The cottage is the best of both worlds, featuring exposed brick and timber beams, as well as a modern kitchen and bathroom.

  • Ground floor living room and kitchen

  • First floor bathroom and two bedrooms

More information can be found at Rightmove.co.uk.

Station Road, Whittington – £99,000

A one-bed cottage in Oswestry is said to be 'ideal for first time buyers', and is on the market for £99k. On the ground floor is a kitchen and living room, and upstairs, a bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

  • Ground floor kitchen and living room

  • First floor bedroom and bathroom

More information can be found at Rightmove.co.uk.

Mill Bank, Wellington – guide price £10,000

A three-bed semi-detached property in Telford will go on auction on July 13 at a guide price of £10,000. Though the house is said to be in need of modernisation, it is ideal for investors and those willing to put in the work.

  • Ground floor hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen, and pantry

  • First floor bathroom and three bedrooms

More information can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.

Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton – £89,000

A two-bed home in Market Drayton is on the market for £89k, just a short walk from the local shops, school, and leisure centre. It also benefits from a garden and parking.

  • Open plan lounge and kitchen

  • Two bedrooms

  • One bathroom

More information can be found at Rightmove.co.uk.

Have you bought a property for £100k or less? If so, share your renovation project with us at reporters@shropshirestar.co.uk.

