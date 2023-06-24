Top properties of the week in Shropshire for less than £100k

High Street, Leintwardine Picture: Rightmove

Those looking for a renovation project, first home, or just a new surrounding are in luck – here's a list of this week's top properties in Shropshire and surrounding areas that are going for £100,000 or less on Rightmove and Zoopla.

As expected, most of them will need a little TLC, but have great potential for first time buyers and those who are looking for their next big renovation project.

Brynhafod Road, Oswestry – £99,000

Just a short walk from Oswestry town centre is a surprisingly spacious one-bedroom home, which is on the market for £99k. Although the shed and small garden belongs to a neighbouring property, the three-storey house is just a stones throw away from Brynhafod playing field.

Ground floor bathroom and utility area

First floor kitchen and living room

Second floor bedroom

Brynhafod Road, Oswestry Picture: Rightmove

Brynhafod Road, Oswestry Picture: Rightmove

Brynhafod Road, Oswestry Picture: Rightmove

High Street, Leintwardine, Herefordshire - guide price £100,000

A two-bed cottage in Leintwardine is set to go under the hammer at a guide price of £100k. The cottage is the best of both worlds, featuring exposed brick and timber beams, as well as a modern kitchen and bathroom.

Ground floor living room and kitchen

First floor bathroom and two bedrooms

High Street, Leintwardine Picture: Rightmove

High Street, Leintwardine Picture: Rightmove

High Street, Leintwardine Picture: Rightmove

Station Road, Whittington – £99,000

A one-bed cottage in Oswestry is said to be 'ideal for first time buyers', and is on the market for £99k. On the ground floor is a kitchen and living room, and upstairs, a bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

Ground floor kitchen and living room

First floor bedroom and bathroom

Station Road, Whittington Picture: Rightmove

Station Road, Whittington Picture: Rightmove

Station Road, Whittington Picture: Rightmove

Mill Bank, Wellington – guide price £10,000

A three-bed semi-detached property in Telford will go on auction on July 13 at a guide price of £10,000. Though the house is said to be in need of modernisation, it is ideal for investors and those willing to put in the work.

Ground floor hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen, and pantry

First floor bathroom and three bedrooms

Mill Bank, Wellington Picture: Zoopla

Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton – £89,000

A two-bed home in Market Drayton is on the market for £89k, just a short walk from the local shops, school, and leisure centre. It also benefits from a garden and parking.

Open plan lounge and kitchen

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton Picture: Rightmove

Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton Picture: Rightmove

Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton Picture: Rightmove