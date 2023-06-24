One of Shropshire's most famous houses has returned to the market

The iconic building has been serving refreshments to walkers for over 150 years. Photo: DB Roberts

Nestled at the not-quite-halfway point of the hike up The Wrekin, the Halfway House has provided refreshments to thousands of walkers over its 150-year history as a cafe.

Over the course of three years, it underwent a massive transformation with a restored kiosk, outdoor seating area and gardens and has hosted craft workshops and art sessions, visits with Father Christmas and Halloween events.

The iconic property has been admired by thousands of hikers for decades. Photo: DB Roberts The pavilion provides opportunities for covered dining, private hire and gatherings. Photo: DB Roberts Established lawns provide plenty of space for seating and entertaining. Photo: DB Roberts

Campaigners with Halfway House on the Wrekin CIC were desperate to secure the building for community use, but fundraising attempts in 2021 failed to secure the then £645,000 asking price.

On Friday, estate agent DB Roberts put the property back on the open market, looking for offers over £470,000.

Historical records suggest the building was serving refreshments since at least the 1800s and now the historic building could provide a new owner with a unique business opportunity and a stunning home combined.

The three-bed, two-bath, two-reception room period house provides accommodation arranged over two floors, with one reception room boasting bay windows, exposed wooden flooring and an open fireplace.

A generous master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and en-suite, with two further bedrooms featuring incredible views.

The detached pavilion, which has been used most recently to host functions and events, sits to the side of the property, providing potential buyers with the opportunity for covered dining, private hire or a stunning home studio.

The gardens, which blend into the hills surrounding woodland, offer views stretching out towards The Wrekin Golf Course.