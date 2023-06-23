Chance to look at homes at new Telford development

By Matthew PanterTelfordPropertyPublished:

New homes provider Bromford is hosting an open day event for a new development in Telford.

Charlton Gardens
Charlton Gardens

The open day, on Saturday, July 15, takes place at the Charlton Gardens development, which is offering 36 two, three, and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, built by five-star housebuilder Countryside.

The event takes place from 11am-4pm and Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “This is a very exciting time for us here at Bromford. We’ve been looking forward to finally putting these Shared Ownership homes on the market, and we’re anticipating that they’ll be snapped up quickly.

“Charlton Gardens is a wonderful development, in a lovely location that has been thoughtfully designed. There really is something for everyone, with house types that appeal to first-time buyers, couples and growing families."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

