The imposing front of the manor. Picture: Arrol Architects

Ruyton Manor, in Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, is a Grade II listed property that was commissioned in 1860.

Formerly known as Ruyton Towers, it was built in a Neo-Norman castle style with a large eight-piece cathedral window and full parapets with false machicolations.

Architects working for owners Ian and Chloe Jarvis say it has "vast proportions of the rather imposing façade, all of which contribute to the manor's eccentric image."

The proposed site of the panels. Picture: Arrol Architects

The manor attained its Grade II Listed status on October 21, 1987.

Application agents, Arrol Architects, in Shrewsbury, have told Shropshire Council that the owners want to avoid introducing modern methods of insulation.

"However due to the increased cost for heating and electrical costs for a property of this size it is important to try and reduce this where possible without introducing modern methods of insulation where they would be detrimental to the existing fabric," says the supporting document supplied to the council.

"For example introducing nonbreathable modern insulation which would be harmful by not allowing the building fabric to ventilate, as such our client proposes that a small section of land, which is away from Ruyton Manor, to be designated as an area in which solar Photovoltaics are introduced.

Aerial view of Ruyton Manor

"This will provide renewable electricity to the property which will improve the overall energy efficiency."

They say that the area selected has been chosen to maximise the potential returns of the system whilst also being considerate to the listed building.

Council experts will be consulted on that point before the application for a piece of land measuring 0.12 hectares is decided.

They are proposing to screen the panels by using hazel hurdle fences to "blend into the existing landscape and give a natural look adjacent to the existing trees."

They say the owners have planted hundreds of trees on their land over the years.