'One of largest agricultural land sales': Shropshire farming estate on market with guide price of £16.5m

Premium
By Matthew PanterEllesmerePropertyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The 1,491-acre Kenwick Estate near Ellesmere has been put on the market for the first time since 1998 - with a guide price of over £16 million.

Chris Curl
Chris Curl

The proposed sale includes two principal equipped farms, substantial ranges of modern livestock buildings, traditional farm buildings with development potential, subject to planning, residential property and productive arable, pasture and woodland.

Property
News
Farming
Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News