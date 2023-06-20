'One of largest agricultural land sales': Shropshire farming estate on market with guide price of £16.5m

The proposed sale includes two principal equipped farms, substantial ranges of modern livestock buildings, traditional farm buildings with development potential, subject to planning, residential property and productive arable, pasture and woodland.
The 1,491-acre Kenwick Estate near Ellesmere has been put on the market for the first time since 1998 - with a guide price of over £16 million.
