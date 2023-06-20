Building that housed Telford micropub which closed suddenly is up for sale

The building where The Boot Micropub was in Wellington. Photo: Rightmove

The Boot in Wellington closed in mid-May with a sudden announcement on social media. The owners, who also run the Coracle Micropub in Ironbridge, said it was "not currently sustainable".

The statement on Twitter and Facebook said: "We’re all facing difficult times at the moment both financially and otherwise. Unfortunately, despite best efforts, the pub is not currently sustainable."

The Boot, in Wellington's market square, opened in July 2022, four years after its 'sibling' was launched in Ironbridge.

The building where The Boot Micropub was in Wellington. Photo: Rightmove

The Boot received a £10,000 business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme to open on Market Square.

It was the second project launched by Emma Dean and Michael Young.

The Boot specialised in quality beers, including cask ales, keg beers, a wide range of cans and bottles and a wine and spirits selection curated by Tanners and Moonshine & Fuggles respectively.

Now the 83 sq m building has been listed for sale, and is being marketed by Blue Alpine, London.

It currently has a fixed price of £135,000.

The building where The Boot Micropub was in Wellington. Photo: Rightmove

The property listing describes a "ground floor shop/café trading as a micropub and two residential flats above which have been sold off on a long lease".

When the closure was announced, a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The Boot micropub in Wellington submitted an application for grant funding through the Pride in Our High Street programme in 2022.

“Following a rigorous appraisal process, the council awarded the grant based on the high quality of the application and the expected positive impact of the business on Wellington High Street.

"In light of the recent temporary closure announcement, the council expressed disappointment to the owners of The Boot and has remained in contact with them.

"The council remains committed to assisting the owners and has already provided specialised business consultancy support throughout the past 12 months."